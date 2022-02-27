$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 478,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,627. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

