$3.69 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $448.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

