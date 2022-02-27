$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

TEVA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,568. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

