$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to post $39.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.61 million. AXT posted sales of $31.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 178,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

