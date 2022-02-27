$4.67 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.76. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS.
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $220.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $245.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.
FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.