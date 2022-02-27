40,094 Shares in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.41% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDRY stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. EuroDry Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDRY. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

