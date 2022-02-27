$422.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will post $422.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.90 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

