$45.77 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 73,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

