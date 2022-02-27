$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to report sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 229,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,272. The company has a market cap of $814.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

