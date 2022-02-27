4,909 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

