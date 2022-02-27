5,433,585 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,433,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.87% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $191,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $118,840,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,287,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.