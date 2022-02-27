$550.29 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce $550.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.66 million and the lowest is $544.38 million. ModivCare reported sales of $456.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

MODV stock traded up $12.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

