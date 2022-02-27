6,000 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

