$63.48 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will report $63.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.11 million and the lowest is $60.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $214.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.98 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.11 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $276.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 741,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,874. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

