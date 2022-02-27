$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.27 on Friday, hitting 9.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,890. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 8.15 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 12.09.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

