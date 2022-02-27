$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.
Several equities analysts have commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
