$68.95 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the highest is $69.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $230.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRC.
BRC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,232,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,173. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
