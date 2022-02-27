$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the highest is $7.68 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

