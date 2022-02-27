$8.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.37 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,405,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,904. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

