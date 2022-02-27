85,674 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Matterport Inc has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

