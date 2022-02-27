88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Cap of $12.49 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $27.52 or 0.00069656 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $192,375.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00111118 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 474,164 coins and its circulating supply is 453,921 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

