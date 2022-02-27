AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $36.57. 40,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.