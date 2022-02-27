AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $36.57. 40,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
