AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

