Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ABCM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

