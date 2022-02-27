Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
ABCM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
