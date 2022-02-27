AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $20.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

