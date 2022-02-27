AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.97. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 29,402 shares.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.
In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
