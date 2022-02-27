AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.97. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 29,402 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

