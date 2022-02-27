Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 130,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

