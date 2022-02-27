Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,841,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,386,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

