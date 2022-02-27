Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post $192.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $735.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.70 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $925.82 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 147,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,594. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,040 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

