Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.62. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,691 shares trading hands.
ACER has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
