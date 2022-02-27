Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.62. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,691 shares trading hands.

ACER has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

