AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.86% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

