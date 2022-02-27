Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 441,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,023,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

