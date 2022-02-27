Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Up 5.3%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $148.75. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEOXF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

