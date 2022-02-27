AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AES also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.69%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

