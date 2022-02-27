Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

ADC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,522,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

