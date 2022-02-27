Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Air Lease by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE AL opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.