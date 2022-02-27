Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.49. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 2,139 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.