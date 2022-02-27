Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,215,000 after buying an additional 157,857 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

