Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $247.40 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $247.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00199353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00361121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,056,329,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,619,023,201 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.