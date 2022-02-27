Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

