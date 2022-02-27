Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMR traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.71. 287,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,092. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

