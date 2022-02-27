Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 3.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

