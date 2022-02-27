Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 995,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,120. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

