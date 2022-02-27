American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

