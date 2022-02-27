American International Group Inc. Acquires 10,019 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

