American International Group Inc. Buys 10,019 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 364,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

