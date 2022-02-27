American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

