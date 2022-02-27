American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 51.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

