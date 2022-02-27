American International Group Inc. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $673.54 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $605.14 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

