American International Group Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,006.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 253,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

