American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1,861.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.11 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

